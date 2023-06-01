‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

Videos by OutKick

“The Righteous Gemstones” looks like it will continue to swing for the fence with season three.

The third season of the hit comedy show with Danny McBride about an evangelical preaching family returns June 18.

After two incredible seasons, expectations are high that season three will continue to carry the torch of great comedy.

Well, judging from the latest look at the upcoming season, fans are in for an absolutely outrageous and hilarious time. Check out the season three trailer below.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is a GREAT show.

You need to be watching “The Righteous Gemstones” if you love great comedy. You simply have to be watching. There’s no excuse for sitting this one out.

The series follows the Gemstone family, which is modeled after famous TV preachers. They’re all terrible people who attempt to scam and knife their way to the top of the ladder.

It’s brutally funny at times, and it’s really a great reminder that Danny McBride is pretty much undefeated when it comes to great comedy.

“The Righteous Gemstones” returns June 18 for season three. (Credit: HBO)

He’s the man responsible for “Eastbound & Down,” “Vice Principals” and many other great comedy productions. I’m not ready to declare “The Righteous Gemstones” is as elite as what he did with Kenny Powers, but the potential is there.

The show takes absolutely no prisoners. Nothing is off-limits. Now, season three is a few weeks out, and it looks like all hell will break loose, once again, with the Gemstones.

Danny McBride is the star of “The Righteous Gemstones.” (Credit: HBO)

Walton Goggins is a great part of the show.

One of the best parts about “The Righteous Gemstones” is it’s further proof Walton Goggins might be the most talented man in all of Hollywood.

He was one of the stars of “The Shield” and famously was incredible as Boyd Crowder in “Justified.” The man is unbelievably menacing on screen, and then he pivots to Baby Billy Freeman – one of the most outrageous characters on the show.

Goggins’ range is truly shocking and wildly impressive.

Walton Goggins is outstanding in “The Righteous Gemstones.” (Credit: HBO)

America needs great comedy. “Always Sunny” is right around the corner, and “The Righteous Gemstones” returns June 18. Embrace all the laughs because it’s never a bad time for humor.