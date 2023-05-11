Hilarious ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer Drops, Promises To Push The Limits

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for season three of “The Righteous Gemstones” is out, and as expected, it’s hysterical.

The hit HBO series with Danny McBride follows a family of TV preachers who couldn’t be bigger scumbags behind closed doors.

McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Walton Goggins have pushed the limits ever since the series first aired in 2019.

Now, the edgy comedy will return June 18, and it looks like it’s going to be a laugh-out-loud experience for fans. Fire up the preview below.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is one of the few great comedies left.

There used to be a time in America where comedy was a good thing promoted for all to enjoy. The belief was nothing was off-limits as long as the intent was to be funny.

Now, if you make an edgy joke, the woke mob might try to ruin your life. We’re definitely living in a very different era. As a consequence, most comedy is garbage.

“South Park,” “Always Sunny” and “The Righteous Gemstones” are the rare and critically important exceptions.

“The Righteous Gemstones” returns for season three June 18. (Credit: HBO)

Pretty much everything about the HBO series is wildly offensive at its core, which is what makes it so great. It’s a very similar vibe to what fans loved about Danny McBride in “Eastbound & Down.” The series simply doesn’t take prisoners.

It lampoons every group you can think of. Judging from the short preview for season three, nothing will change once June 18 rolls around.

Danny McBride stars in “The Righteous Gemstones.” (Credit: HBO)

The show is graphic, contains language you wouldn’t want kids to hear, can be violent, is often over the top and that’s why people are drawn to it.

In an era where laughing feels outlawed, “The Righteous Gemstones” refuses to apologize for being funny.

It’s a great reminder that not only is comedy a good thing, the entire point is to push the limits. America needs that kind of energy more than ever before.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is one of the best comedies on TV. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to catch season three starting June 18 on HBO. Fans are definitely amped up.