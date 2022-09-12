Is ‘Eastbound & Down’ Returning For A New Season?

Much to the dismay of fans everywhere, “Eastbound & Down” isn’t making a return to HBO.

The legendary show with Danny McBride as pitcher Kenny Powers ended back in 2013, but speculation was stoked that a fifth season was on the way after a viral tweet from @KennyPowers claimed “THE PITCH IS BACK. 2024.”

The tweet shared a video, which has since been disabled, that appeared to be a promo for a new season 11 years after the show ended.

However, it’s not happening. Consequence TV reported the video, which went mega-viral, is completely fake and has nothing to do with HBO making another season of the hit series.

Furthermore, the same report claimed McBride is currently filming season three of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Seeing as how “The Righteous Gemstones” definitely isn’t getting canceled, filming another show at the same time would be borderline impossible for McBride.

“Eastbound & Down” isn’t returning for another season. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

To put it as simply as possible, “Eastbound & Down” ended in 2013 for good, and HBO and McBride aren’t bringing it back.

Fans had a brief glimmer of hope that the hit series about a washed up MLB star would, once again, be on our TVs, but it was all a hoax.

The shame is people need comedies like “Eastbound & Down” more than ever before. Wokeness has essentially ruined comedy. When was the last time there was a comedy you simply couldn’t miss?

Every single “Eastbound & Down” episode was a middle finger to political correctness, and that’s why it took America by storm.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to be content with just watching the old episodes on HBO Max. It’s too bad because a fifth season would have been fire.