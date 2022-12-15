Prepare For The Holidays With The Best Christmas Moments From ‘The Office’

Christmas is right around the corner, and there might not be a better way to prepare than with “The Office.”

The legendary NBC show ended back in 2013 after nine incredible seasons about the operations at the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin.

Over the course of nine seasons, “The Office” provided some fans with some epic Christmas episodes and holiday moments.

For fans of The Office, here are all the Christmas episodes:



-Season 2, episode 10

-Season 3, episodes 10, 11

-Season 5, episode 11

-Season 6, episode 13

-Season 7, episodes 11, 12

-Season 8, episode 10

-Season 9, episode 9



Merry Christmas and happy viewing! pic.twitter.com/gAtVz0kaB6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 15, 2022

My annual tradition is to cruise through all the Christmas episodes, but for those of you who don’t want to watch several episodes, we’ve compiled the best moments for you here at OutKick.

What was the best Christmas moment from “The Office”? That’s borderline impossible to say because they were all excellent.

Personally, I have to go with the yankee swap episode or when Dwight terrorized Jim after throwing a snowball.

Both of those episodes are absolutely iconic.

What are the best Christmas moments from “The Office”? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19ulSNSRKyU)

As for one that’s criminally underrated, Dwight bringing in a dead Goose was beautifully written. The line about how he and Toby already had a talk about this was subtle and absolutely excellent.

“The Office” provided fans with lots of great Christmas moments. What were the best moments? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_IQe9-smD4)

More than anything, it’s impossible to go wrong with “The Office,” especially when it comes to Christmas. Dive back into the comedy classic and merry Christmas from us at OutKick to all our readers around the globe!