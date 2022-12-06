‘Office’ Star Says Show Couldn’t Be Made In Current Woke Climate

“The Office” star Mindy Kaling thinks there’s zero shot the show could return in 2022.

Ever since the legendary comedy about a regional paper company ended in 2013, fans have wondered if it’d return. While some stars have teased a potential return to Scranton, Kaling thinks the current entertainment environment makes it an impossible task.

During an appearance on “GMA,” Kaling said the “show is so inappropriate now,” and that it probably couldn’t be made again. After all, comedy is borderline illegal in modern America.

Mindy Kaling talks about how “The Office” has aged. Could it be made in 2022? (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now. Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

When asked what would have happened to her character in a modern version of the show, she presumed Kelly and most other characters would be canceled.

“I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now,” Kaling said on GMA.

Mindy Kaling is probably correct about “The Office.”

To Kaling’s credit, she acknowledged that the reason people love “The Office” is that it’s aged well and is now “fearless.”

It wasn’t “fearless” when it premiered on NBC. It was just a funny comedy hit with Steve Carell and John Krasinski. The show featured a legendary ensemble and didn’t really do anything too spicy. After all, it was just on broadcast TV. The series was just a ton of fun with quirky characters.

However, in the era of woke entertainment, simply making jokes about anything and everything makes you an outlaw, and I say that as a compliment.

Could “The Office” be made in 2022? (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

If “The Office” dropped again today and nothing changed, it would probably be the most popular show on TV, while also being boycotted by insane fringe elements. Imagine the left’s reaction to the episode about race and sensitivity training. A classic episode that is hilarious, but would cause heads to explode in 2022. The same can be said about several other episodes. It’s too bad it won’t return because it would crush it.

After all, we’ve seen what happens with any entertainment that pushes the envelope. People flock to it. “Yellowstone,” “The Terminal List” and “House of the Dragon” are all great examples of shows that just focus on being entertaining, and all three are massive hits.

It’s a shame entertainment has fallen the way it has over the past 10+ years. We went from having “The Office,” and tons of other great comedies to really only having “South Park” and “Always Sunny.” Look at what they took from us!

If there’s any justice in the world, we’d at least get an “Office” reunion special that would still throw heat. Give fans that and we’ll be very happy.