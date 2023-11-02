The North Dakota $30 Million Inheritance Jealous Girlfriend Murder Story Takes Wild Turn: ‘It Was A Scam’

Videos by OutKick

Talk about a plot twist.

The story of the North Dakota woman, Ina Thea Kenoyer, who (allegedly) poisoned her boyfriend with antifreeze after learning he was going to dump her after inheriting $30 million has taken a tragic turn for all involved.

The dead boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., was scammed, according to his family.

Ina Kenoyer faces the most severe murder charge in North Dakota for the death of her boyfriend Steven Riley. / Minot Police Department

Riley’s son told the New York Post that his father fell for an online scam where he received an email from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing the estate of a “distant relative.” Steven was told to meet the lawyer at the Minot, North Dakota airport where he could sign documents to receive the cash.

“He planned on getting acres of land, giving me and some of my brothers a chunk. Then opening his own auto shop,” Ryan Riley told the outlet.

“But the supposed lawyer never showed up. It was a scam. It was a stranger who managed to trick my dad into believing it was true, unfortunately.”

Police believe Ina Kenoyer, 47, poisoned Steven Riley, 51, after learning she’d be cut out of the supposed $30 million windfall. Jealousy, investigators believe, led to Riley being fed antifreeze by the angry girlfriend.

Ryan Riley, who was off in Texas in the military, described Kenoyer as a “leech” and “extremely lazy.” Upon returning to North Dakota after learning of his dad’s condition, Ryan Riley found that his dad had been living in “nasty conditions” with “dog waste…everywhere” and a house that was a complete mess.

While investigating the scene, cops say they found a beer bottle and a plastic mug that contained antifreeze.

What a plot twist for the modern age of the Internet

Whew.

One dead. One who’s up for the highest-level murder charge on the books in North Dakota. No money.

There are so many emotions to this one and I’ll say it again, ladies. This is why you don’t rush to judgment over money your guy might be inheriting or you’ll be getting from life insurance.

I wrote Wednesday about how women need to get their heads right and let this money stuff play out. If Ina had waited five days, she would’ve realized Steven wasn’t getting a penny and they’d be at the bars over Thanksgiving slamming $1.75 drafts on Happy Hour just like always.

Now she’s probably going to jail for life, Steve’s dead and it was all over some Nigerian internet scam being run by some weirdo who gets his/her kicks off tricking people in North Dakota into thinking they’re inheriting $30 million.

Ladies, it’s a sick world.

YOU HAVE TO WAIT TO POISON YOUR HUSBANDS AND/OR BOYFRIENDS UNTIL THEY’RE ACTUALLY SPENDING THE MONEY.

Be smarter. Make him show you the money.

It’s super tragic that Steven had to die to teach the Internet a lesson, but that’s what this story is all about. It’s a lesson to never trust an email saying you’re inheriting $30 million. It’s a lesson to never trust a beer handed to you by a woman who openly wrote “I hope you all get what you deserve you f*****” on Facebook.

Lessons learned.

Tragically.