Netflix’s Upcoming Spy Series Looks Like A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Soul

Videos by OutKick

“The Night Agent” looks like it might be Netflix’s next huge hit.

The streaming giant recently released a promo for the upcoming spy series, which it describes as follows:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

While the preview doesn’t show viewers much, it does make it clear the stakes are going to be incredibly high.

Fire it up and enjoy. It looks pretty damn awesome.

Will “The Night Agent” be a huge hit?

Admittedly, I’m a huge sucker for spy content. Let’s be clear that I’m hardly unbiased here. In fact, I’m the exact opposite.

I love stuff involving espionage, spies, conspiracies and people having to uncover sinister plots. Read everything I say with that disclaimer. Just because it hits the spot for a nerd like me doesn’t mean it will hit the spot for you. We all good? Good.

Netflix’s “The Night Agent” looks outstanding. (Credit: Netflix)

Having said that, this looks like an EPIC series. I read a brief plot outline of the book it’s based on. I won’t link it here because there could be some spoilers, but if the show is anything like the book, it should be outstanding.

“Jack Ryan” was the last great spy show released, and it recently premiered an incredibly impressive third season. A great spy show or movie is really hard to beat. That’s just a fact, and “Jack Ryan” is proof of that fact.

Now, Netflix will drop a series about a phone in the White House that never rings……right up until the moment it does and sends our main character on a crazy adventure.

Say no more. Take the money out of my wallet right now.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 104 of The Night Agent. Cr. Dan Power/Netflix © 2023

Netflix viewers can catch “The Night Agent” starting March 23. There is a 100% chance I’ll be checking it out. Let’s hope it lives up to the insane expectations I’m currently building up in my head.