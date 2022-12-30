‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Is Epic And One Of The Best Shows Of The Year

“Jack Ryan” season three is absolutely awesome.

Last week, I dropped a review of the premiere of the newest season with John Krasinski, and noted that it definitely met expectations.

Not only did the season three premiere meet my incredibly high expectations, but it also pushed the bar only higher for the rest of the episodes.

Well, I’m very happy to report season three is an epic journey that will keep your heart racing the entire time.

‘Jack Ryan’ season three is exactly what fans were hoping it would be.

The plot of season three revolves around a highly-secretive Soviet plan originating from the 1960s. A small group of hardliners had a plan to make the USSR the world’s premier power decades ago, but it eventually fell apart.

In an attempt to cover it up, the scientists involved were all slaughtered. It was a very dark and disturbing setup.

In the current timeline, Jack and his usual band of intel officials uncover that the secret project – known as Sokol – might be very much alive and resurrected.

Jack Ryan season three is awesome. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, in classic Tom Clancy, nothing is as it appears. Are the good guys good? Are the bad guys bad? Does everyone live in a gray area? You don’t really have any good answers until the final couple episodes.

I’m not going to spoil anything, but prepare for some mind-blowing reveals. The moment the show hooked me, I couldn’t let go.

There is one minor drawback.

Now, while I think “Jack Ryan” season three in totality was incredible, I have to admit there was one thing that got to me.

When the previews for season three first came out, what was my first observation that I shared? I said it felt like it had a lot of similar vibes to “The Sum of All Fears.”

The deeper you get into season three, the more obvious it gets that there is a lot of crossover. In fact, the final episode of season three and the final 30 minutes of the 2002 film are identical in some parts.

In the film, there’s a part where Jack Ryan has to get into CIA headquarters in order to relay important information but is initially ignored.

The exact same thing happens in season three. The film also features a series of escalations with the Russians. Same thing happens in the show.

Nuclear weapons also play a very prominent role in both.

Now, there are a lot of differences that keep it fresh, but the baseline between the film and season three are very similar. It’s not really a bad thing, but it does allow viewers to have a general idea of what’s going to happen on the backend.

Having said all that, I can’t recommend season three enough. Without question an elite season of TV. If I’d finished it before my shows of 2022 came out, it would be right near the top of the list.

If you haven’t already started watching the new season of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon, I suggest you do ASAP. It’s awesome.