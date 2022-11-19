Minnesota Twins Unveil New Uniforms, Giving Some Critics Old Marlins Vibes

The Minnesota Twins have changed their logo and uniforms for the first time in a decade.

The team took to social media to unveil the new look that they will start wearing next season.

THE TEAM’S COLORS WILL REMAIN THE SAME

The team’s colors of red, blue and some white will still remain. Most notably, their away jerseys will once again have the traditional pinstripes on them. The team wore pinstripes for years before getting rid of them during the last uniform overhaul in 2010.

Another major difference will be the Twins’ hats.

They have added an “M” with a star at the top that they will wear for road games. The design is a nod to the state motto, “L’Étoile du Nord,” which is French for “the star of the north.” Hence, how the Minnesota North Stars hockey team got its name.

The Minnesota Twins unveiled their new logo and uniforms. (Brace Hemmelgarn of the Minnesota Twins)

The traditional “T C” home logo will also have a smaller M with the north star as well.

Their home alternate jersey will now be cream colored with the words “Twin Cities” across the front.

Twins Executive vice president Joe Pohlad saying that the new logo is meant to encompass all the previous Twins eras, with a modern take on them.

“A lot of the way fans engage with their teams are on their cell phones, so we sought to create a uniform and marks that are legible on both physical and digital media,” Wolff said.

THE TWINS FINISHED BELOW .500 LAST SEASON

Twins fans took to social media to give their opinions on the new look. Overall feelings were mixed, with some complaining that it looks too similar to the old Miami Marlins (Florida Marlins back then) logo.

The team can change their logo, uniform, hats, cleats, whatever they want. The bottom line is that if they don’t change their productivity on the field and do better than last year’s 76-84 record, it won’t matter what jerseys they’re playing in.