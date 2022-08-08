Twins Manager Loses Cool On Umps, Gets Ejected After Fit of Rage

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli lost his mind after Minnesota lost Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, based on a would-be out that was overturned by the umpires.
Playing into the tenth inning, tied at 2-2, a sacrifice fly ball out to left field from Toronto’s Cavan Baggio opened up the pathway for Whit Merrifield to run in from third for the potential game-winning score. After the ball was caught deep left, the throw was made to Gary Sanchez at home and appeared to arrive before Merrifield did. The Blue Jay was announced out.
Sanchez tagged Merrifield out but Toronto called for a replay to check if Sanchez was blocking the path to home.
Umpires agreed that Sanchez violated MLB’s unforgiving collision rule and gave Merrifield the score, thus giving Toronto the win.
Upon hearing of the overturned call, Baldelli emerged from the Twins’ dugout and showed how livid he was by the officiating.
Baldelli had a dazzling fit of rage that will surely bring on a fine from MLB.
From the field to the postgame podium, Baldelli let it be known that he was furious over the dramatic loss — going as far as calling the overturned play “chickensh*t.”
“That play has not been called since the beginning of replay more than a couple of times,” Baldelli told the media after the game. “In all of baseball, the thousands and thousands of games and plays at home where the catcher actually does block the plate over and over and over again, that play has virtually never been called.
“And for someone to step in, in that situation, and ultimately make a decision that that was blocking the plate, that’s beyond embarrassing for our game.”
He added, “I can’t even believe I’m sitting here talking to you guys about this right now. It’s one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball. And I think it was pathetic.”
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
