The Mets Are Making The Marlins Fly Back To Make-Up A Half Inning

The Miami Marlins are going to have to fly back to New York City on Monday to play literally half of the 9th inning after Thursday night’s game against the Mets was called.

To make things even more frustrating for the Marlins, the umpires waited until 1am this morning to postpone the game after an over three-hour delay due to rain.

THE METS HAD THEIR TARP OFF FOR DAYS

The Marlins aren’t too pleased and owner Kim Ng was clearly biting his tongue when he was asked by reporters if he thought the umpires should have just let them quickly finish the end of the game.

“Without getting into the details, obviously, this is an unfortunate incident,” Ng replied.

Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen issued an apology to the Marlins as well. He and the Mets have been getting absolutely torched for being true geniuses that decided not to cover Citi Field’s infield for almost four days straight last week when massive thunderstorms came through the city.

As a result, despite it not even raining Tuesday the infield was so soaked the teams couldn’t play. Last night’s rain only added more to an already backed up sewer system.

MARLINS ARE BATTLING FOR A PLAYOFF SPOT

Of course this would involve the Mets somehow. The same team that spent over $360 million this year for a World Series-or-bust team that missed the playoffs entirely also can’t even get their water clearing system working correctly.

The 82-76 Marlins are a half-game ahead of the Cubs in the Wild Card Race. The Cubs have a three-game series against the Brewers this weekend while the Marlins are in Pittsburgh. The Marlins have the tiebreaker against the Cubs. But if the Cubs win outright then it’s back to Queens on Monday for the Marlins.