The Married Lesbian Beauty Pageant Queens Are Back & Starring In ‘Come Smell Me’ Fenty Ad Campaign

Videos by OutKick

It’s always a great day at OutKick when we hear from the married lesbian super couple Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina who stole our (my) hearts with their incredible love story back in the fall when they got married.

Now the dimes — Fabiola Valentín, 22, and Mariana Varela, 26, are back and starring in an advertisement for Fenty, the cosmetics company founded by Rihanna.

“Sweet but soft at the same time.’ @fabiolavalentinpr and @marianajvarela give us the intimate details about meeting, falling in love and sharing special moments with #FentyParfum,” the Fenty marketing and social media team captioned the video post featuring the love birds.

Let’s go to the footage where the ladies can’t keep their lips off each other.

In the video, the hot married lesbian super models speak in their native tongue as they tell the story of how they fell in love. One of the hot lesbians says, “Everything kept flowing, and turning into this beautiful friendship. Which has grown now even more as wives, as a couple, and that is magical, to find someone like that in your life.”

Cool story, ladies, but you’re not even out of the honeymoon phase of the relationship. Get back to us when the years start to pile up and one of the hot wives just wants to get some sleep on a Wednesday night while the other hot wife has other intentions.

Ladies, it’s going to cause drama.

“It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love,” Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín wrote on Instagram as part of her promotional responsibilities.

That’s true.

The beauty pageant lesbians get a good whiff of the new Fenty perfume they’re promoting. / Instagram

“You like it,” one of the hot lesbians asks the other about this new Fenty perfume.

“Yes,” the other hot lesbian responds as the ad fades to black.

I have to be honest here, this ad would never see the light of day on American TV these days because there’s zero chance two smoking hot lesbians are getting anywhere near a national audience via some WNBA game. There’s a 0.0% chance of this ad running in July or whenever the Dubya plays its finals.

You’d have an ugly lesbian revolt in this country. This would be viewed as a slap in the face to ugly lesbians and they’d scream that fat lesbians are being ignored and how you never see less privileged lesbians kissing in perfume ads.

That weirdo Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz would post 20 hot lesbian think pieces where she demands the hot lesbians renounce their hotness. Perpetually triggered USA Today columnist Christine Brennan would be on “Good Morning America” screaming about how the hot lesbian beauty pageant couple has set back the WNBA by 30 years.

Yes, America, we deserve Fabiola and Mariana making out during sporting events, but don’t hold your breath on this one. As you know, when something makes sense, the advertising and marketing departments refuse to give it to us.

Stay strong out there. Maybe one day we’ll get luck and Fabiola will go in on her wife during a TV timeout during a Chiefs-Bengals Sunday Night Football game.

Fingers crossed.