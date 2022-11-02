Miss Argentina Marries Miss Puerto Rico

In a beautiful display of love, Miss Argentina Mariana Varela leaned in to kiss her bride, Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin, in one of the most dramatic kisses ever witnessed by the Internet.

And then it was official — we have ourselves a 100% legitimate beauty pageant marriage for the ages.

How do two beauty pageants meet & marry? Well, kinda like how you and your wife met at the bar and fell in love over vodka cranberries and the DJ spinning Journey’s huge hit, “Don’t Stop Believin'” while you rammed your tongue down her throat.

Except in the case of Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, they met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition where both pageant warriors finished in the Top 10 and fell in love.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín revealed on social media that they got married in a secret ceremony. Varela, who was Miss Argentina, and Valentin, who served as Miss Puerto Rico, first met in 2020 at the Miss Grand International competition. / Instagram

A secret relationship developed and ultimately led to their October 28 marriage in San Juan, Puerto Rico where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2015.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the couple announced on a joint Instagram Reel making this marriage thing official.

The dramatic video, which has been HAMMERED with the ‘Like’ button nearly 170,000 times, is a romantic look at the couple as they’ve made the journey towards marriage and concludes with the happy couple sharing that dramatic kiss that will be talked about on text group chats across the United States until the viral surge of this story slows down.

Let’s get to the kiss!

Ladies, the floor is yours.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela (right) and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín share a kiss after getting married. / Instagram

The video also shows Miss Puerto Rico putting a ring on Miss Argentina’s finger while a romantic scene plays out behind them with “M-A-R-R-Y M-E?” ballons behind them in their apartment.

There are multiple kisses. Embraces.

Put it this way, these two might’ve released an Academy Award-winning lesbian wedding video. It might never be topped in the history of lesbian weddings.

It didn’t take long for the typical “Congratulations” responses to pour in from around the world as Instagram users realized the enormous history they were watching as pageant finalists were sealing the deal.

I’m no pageant expert, but I have worked on the Internet the last 15 years and if there’s been a lesbian pageant marriage, I must’ve been a coma because I can’t remember a lesbian moment as significant as this in a very long time.

“I hope you are very happy! And what a beautiful couple 😍❤️❤️❤️,” one blue checkmark supporter wrote on the Instagram Reel.

You’re damn right they’re a beautiful couple.

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed 🙏🏼 ❤️ I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks,” Varela wrote to their supporters.