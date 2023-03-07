‘The Last Of Us’ Finale Preview Promises Absolute Chaos

Videos by OutKick

There’s just one episode of “The Last of Us” season one left, and it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.

The ninth and final episode of season one airs this Sunday night on HBO. After eight awesome episodes so far, it’s time to put a bow on season one.

Episode eight set the stage for an epic conclusion. I won’t spoil anything here. OutKick’s Alejandro Avila should have his awesome breakdown coming your way soon.

In the meantime, the preview is out for the season one finale, and it looks like all hell will break loose.

“The Last of Us” is a huge hit.

As we’ve said many times here before at OutKick, “The Last of Us” has taken the entertainment world by storm.

Ever since the premiere aired back in January, it’s been the most talked about show on TV. It grips you and refuses to let you go.

“The Last of Us”has turned into a monster TV hit. (Credit: HBO)

The journey of Joel and Ellie is incredibly dark, sinister, unsettling and unnerving. That’s especially true in episode eight.

Again, no spoilers here, but it’s hands down the darkest episode of the series so far. Good look sitting through it without feeling incredibly uncomfortable. If you can do that, there might be something wrong with you.

Now, we sit and wait for the season one finale this Sunday. Judging from the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be very dark. When people are lobbing grenades around, you know all bets are off.

If you’re not already watching “The Last of Us,” now is a great time to start. Make sure to catch the finale Sunday night on HBO and all our coverage here at OutKick. It’s truly an awesome show, and it’s great to see another viewing option that is simply fun.