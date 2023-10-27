Ominous Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ Promises Death And Violence

Videos by OutKick

Netflix’s “The Killer” looks absolutely incredible.

The plot of the film from David Fincher is simply described as, “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Not too complex, right? Well, the trailer indicates things might not be as simple as they appear on the surface.

It also makes it crystal clear the movie from the man famous for directing “The Social Network” and “Gone Girl” is going to be dark, sinister and likely an absolute bloodbath.

Give the trailer for the Netflix movie a watch below, and we'll then dive in.

Trailer for the movie “The Killer.”

“The Killer” looks outstanding.

What do we all think about the trailer for Netflix’s next big movie? I think it looks fascinating, and the fact David Fincher is directing should give everyone a lot of optimism.

“The Social Network” and “Gone Girl” are both elite films, and the former is one of the best movies of the past 25 years.

Somehow, Fincher told the story of Facebook being built and turned it into an all-time great thriller.

Now, he’s teaming up with Michael Fassbender to give viewers a story about an assassin. Are you not entertained?

Michael Fassbender is a criminally underrated talent. The man is unbelievably menacing on screen, but definitely doesn’t get the same respect as some other major names.

That might change if “The Killer” lives up to the hype.

The Killer with Michael Fassbender looks like a must-watch film. David Fincher is the director of the Netflix movie. (Credit: Netflix)

You can catch "The Killer" starting November 10 on Netflix