Netflix Releases Intriguing Trailer For ‘The Killer’ With Michael Fassbender

“The Killer” looks like it has some serious potential.

The psychological thriller from Netflix stars Michael Fassbender and is directed by David Fincher. That alone should get film fans interested.

The streaming giant describes the plot as, “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

That doesn’t give fans many details, but the preview is absolutely electric and all over the place. Give it a watch below.

“The Killer” with Michael Fassbender looks interesting.

What do we all think about the preview? Personally, I think it looks damn good. My interest has certainly been elevated.

Plus, Michael Fassbender is a pretty underrated actor. Is he among the elite talents? No, but he’s more than capable of putting together a great performance.

“Steve Jobs,” “X-Men First Class” “Assassin’s Creed” and “Inglourious Basterds” are all solid movies. Now, he’s teaming up with David Fincher.

Michael Fassbender stars in “The Killer.” (Credit: Netflix)

For those of you who don’t know, Fincher has directed some all-time great movies. He directed “Seven” “Fight Club,” “Zodia,” “The Social Network” and “Gone Girl.” Every single movie on that list is a classic.

“The Social Network” is one of the best movies of the past 15 years. It’s about the creation of Facebook and is somehow as captivating as any crime thriller ever made.

The trailer alone was legendary.

The man is outrageously talented, and Netflix is now hoping to cash in with “The Killer.” It’s just one preview, but it definitely looks like it could be great. You can catch it on Netflix starting November 10.