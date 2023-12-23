The Inevitable Happens As Tommy DeVito Inks Pasta Sauce Deal

Videos by OutKick

No one has parlayed moderate on-field success into offield deals like Giants quarterback and patron saint of Northern New Jersey Tommy DeVito.

It’s really something to behold. Every now and again, you just get an athlete who resonates with the fanbase. Comparisons to another breakout New York athlete who had people losing their minds — Jeremy Lin — are more than apt.

Given DeVito’s proud Italian heritage (not sure if you picked up on that or not; he’s Italian), it was only a matter of time before he cut a deal with a pasta sauce company.

That time has come.

Pound sand Prego. Take a hike Ragu.

Tommy DeVito is a Rao’s man.

“Rao’s Homemade, the official sauce of Tommy Cutlets,” DeVito said.” The cooking process is authentic and slow simmered over open kettles. Old Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and onion in each bite.”

Would you believe the folks at Rao’s even got Mama DeVito in on the shilling? It’s a family affair!

“Rao’s Homemade is a staple in the DeVito family,” Alexandra DeVito. “It’s been a wild few weeks and now we’re able to enjoy our family together and enjoy Rao’s Homemade.”

Would you look at that? The entire DeVito family just knows how to work deals off the field.

There’s been a lot of talk about ol’ Tommy Cutlets’ off-field, especially after it was alleged that he and his team had doubled his appearance fee after already agreeing to show up at a local pizza joint.

DeVito wound up doing the appearance for free, but it was still a bit of a mess for him.

You can’t fault DeVito for striking while the iron is hot though. Who knows how long until this well runs dry?

