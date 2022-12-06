“The Goonies” House Has Been Sold For Over A Million Dollars

A Goonies fan is ready to scream, “Hey you guys!” to his new neighbors after purchasing the house from the beloved 1980’s film.

The 1896 Victorian home is located in Astoria, Oregon. It went for the asking price of $1.7 million, less than a week after being listed.

The new owner has not made his identity public yet, according to Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate. Multiple offers came in as soon as the house was listed.

Steven Spielberg directed “The Goonies” in 1985. (RETO Media / AP)

The house was filmed in the opening scenes of the 1985 treasure hunting film that has become a cult classic. The current seller will also be including movie memorabilia that has been collected or donated throughout the years.

As with many houses associated with either shows or movies, the new owner can expect plenty of visitors to take photos and visit – especially during the town’s annual “Goonies Day,” on June 7th, the film’s original release date.

The house from “The Goonies” sold for $1.7 million. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

During the movie’s 30th Anniversary in 2015, more than 1,500 Goonies fans visited the house on a daily basis.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies is a classic film that tells the tale of a group of friends fighting to save their homes from foreclosure. After stumbling upon an old treasure map, the teenagers face life and death consequences as they try to find a buried treasure aboard a hidden pirate ship.

“The Goonies” stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Joe Pantoliano.