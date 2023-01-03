The Entire Country Of Denmark Had ZERO Bank Robberies In 2022… Because They Literally Don’t Have Cash At Them

Congratulations to the country of Denmark who clearly has their crime problem under control, after announcing that there was not a single bank robbery for all of 2022!

Some of America’s crumbling cities could take a few lessons from them.

Oh wait, what’s that you say? There were no bank robberies… because they barely keep any cash in the actual bank? Oh…

Of about 800 bank branches in Denmark, only about 20 have actual cashiers. This is because the country has moved so far beyond using physical cash, that many people don’t carry it. And they sure as heck aren’t going to the bank to deposit it.

ONLY 20 OF 800 BANKS HAVE ANY CASHIERS

According to Finance Denmark, the amount of cash withdrawals has fallen by 75% in the past six years.

Denmark, which is consistently ranked as one of the world’s happiest countries has instead become less cash-strapped and instead has moved towards digital banking and transactions. There’s also the rise of cryptocurrency that has to be taken into account.

By comparison, America had 1,724 robberies last year according to the FBI’s bank crime statistics. I don’t know where the hell I’ve been but I feel like we should hear more about bank robberies here in America? Are there like armed standoffs like in the movies happening or are these people just stealing a couple hundred bucks and making a dash for the door?

Also why are people robbing banks these days? Don’t they know in many cities criminals are allowed to do as they please? I regularly write about Apple stores, and Walgreens and other stores being blatantly robbed of tens of thousands of dollars of products and the crimianals just get away with it.

MORE COUNTIES ARE FOCUSING ON USING LESS ON HAND CASH

Now if you’re like me, you probably have no idea where Denmark actually is on a map or what their population statistics are. Well, that’s why you read Gunz’s articles. The country is located above Germany and near Poland. It’s about the size of two-Massachusetts. And over 5 million people there.

However it’s important to note that just because you may feel safe going to a bank, that doesn’t mean the bad guys have just stopped committing crimes. Denmark may have less bank robberies, but some criminals have just pivoted towards digital crimes. Phishing scams, email hacks and security breaches are regularly happening in the hopes of stealing one’s personal information.

It’ll be interesting to see if this pattern eventually comes here to the U.S. There’s definitely been a push to cashless transactions – some restaurants and places might not even carry cash on them and are digital only.

Of course there’s sometimes one thing that people don’t always keep in mind. Many people store their digital currency on their cell phones (Apple Wallet, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App) And just like an electric vehicle breaking down without a charging station in sight, it’s not a great situation when you need to pay to get home and your cell phone is dead.