Denver Nuggets Avoid Falling Victim To Drake Curse

Not only did the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history Monday night, but they also managed to avoid becoming the latest victims of the dreaded Drake Curse.

Even more stunning is that Drake placed a pair of bets on the series, and the Nuggets still came away unscathed.

According to The Daily Mail, before the series, the rapper threw a cool $1 million on the Nuggets to win the series to win $230,000. Given that Denver was heavily favored that’s not a bad bet, but remember, this is a dude with a history of sinking teams.

Drake decided to make an additional bet. This time he bet $250,000 that the Nuggets would win the series 4-1. The return on that bad boy? $850,000.

As we now know, both of those bets hit for the Canadian rapper, which meant that he won $830,000 on the series.

Is that good? I think that’s good.

The Denver Nuggets won an NBA Championship and thwarted the Drake Curse. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nuggets Are Latest To Dodge The Drake Curse

Of course, Drake’s gambling has become notorious over the years for the dreaded Drake Curse.

Drake bet on Duke to advance in their 2022 Final Four matchup with North Carolina. That did not happen. Sticking with college hoops, Drake also lost $20,000 betting on the San Diego State Aztecs to beat the UConn Huskies (he kind of deserved to lose that one).

A personal favorite Drake gambling moment was when he put $230,000 on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. How did that one flounder? Well, Leclerc’s engine crapped out while he was leading the race.

Serena Williams, Johnny Manziel, Kentucky Wildcats, and Golden State Warriors are a few others who have been slapped with the curse. Not all of them were teams or athletes he bet on either. Some he simply cheered for.

While Drake lost $4 million on sports betting in 2022, he’s had a better 2023. He recently won nearly $3 million betting on UFC 287.

