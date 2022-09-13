There’s been a lot of focus on what’s been happening with the Cleveland Browns off the field, but now they want the focus back on the field.

Directly on the field.

The Browns unveiled their new midfield graphic and it’s none other than their creatively named elven mascot, Brownie the Elf.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Fans got to choose from one of four designs, two of which were variations on their orange helmet logo. The other two were the eventual winner, Brownie the Elf running, and Brownie the Elf with his hands on his hips in a “power stance.”

would you just look at it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/shcR27n0um — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Catch Brownie This Weekend

“We’re super excited about the new midfield logo,” Browns executive vice president and partner, JW Johnson said, per NFL.com. “We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times —undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports.

“We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”

The elven visage of Brownie the Elf will be front and center when the Browns take on the Jets this weekend. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

But, Uh… Why an Elf?

Brownie the Elf debuted back in 1946, and was chosen via fan vote to select the team’s first midfield logo since the 2016 season.

I don’t love it, I don’t hate it. Brownie looks a little Snap, Crackle, and Pop-esque, but I guess its better than a blank field.

The throwback nod is cool, but I can’t get past what an elf has to do with the Browns.

There are a lot of unanswered questions: Are elves part of the deep mythological fabric of Cleveland? Is he stealing that football (it’s my understanding that elves are kleptomaniacs)? Was this a move to tie the team in with that new Lord of the Rings show that Elon Musk hates?

Brownie the Elf’s onfield debut comes this weekend when there Browns host the New York Jets.

I doubt that even Brownie has the clout to get most of the country to tune into a Browns-Jets game, but we shall see.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle