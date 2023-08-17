‘The Blind Side’ Author Michael Lewis Supports Tuohy Family Amid Michael Oher’s Conservatorship Scandal: ‘I Feel Sad For Him’

Videos by OutKick

“The Blind Side” author Michael Lewis spoke out regarding former NFL O-lineman Michael Oher’s conservatorship battle with his “adoptive” family, the Tuohys.

While graceful to Oher, Lewis’ comments did not agree with the former player’s claims.

Oher alleges that the family took him under their care to obtain his rights away and benefit from his image with a conservatorship.

Michael Lewis Left Baffled By Oher’s Claims Against Tuohys

“Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system,” Lewis said in an exclusive interview with The Washington Post. “Michael Oher should join the writers strike. It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets.”

Michael Lewis, a financial journalist and author, participates in a discussion in the Newsmaker Series of talks at George Washington University. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

The Tuohys and Oher were the subject of 2009’s box-office and critical hit, “The Blind Side,” based on Lewis’ book.

Lewis authored other popular books later adapted into smash-hit films such as “Moneyball” and “The Big Short.”

‘Royalties’ Came From Michael Lewis, Not ‘TBS’ Box Office Success

The author supports that the Tuohys did not stand to gain much money from the movie’s box-office success. The film gained $309 million at the worldwide box office on a $29 million budget.

Oher petitioned to be released from his conservatorship. He also demanded the family pay back millions in royalties gained from the movie’s success.

In denying Oher’s allegations, Sean Tuohy clarified that he, Leigh Anne and their two children made $14,000 each from the movie as a part of Michael Lewis’ donation.

Oher claims the family received $225,000 each from the movie’s success; it’s worth noting that Hollywood productions rarely pay the subjects of a film, instead acquiring rights to the story through its script.

The Tuohy family accepted Michael after learning how Oher suffered a childhood of poverty.

Michael Oher of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family. (Photo by Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images)

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy advised Michael to sign a conservatorship to accept a football offer from Ole Miss. Oher thought the family had adopted him all along until he allegedly found out otherwise earlier this year.

Sean Tuohy stated that adoption was not possible with Michael approaching 18 years of age, maintaining that Ole Miss required it for acceptance.

The father of the family admitted that his financial success as a restauranteur put him in no position to benefit financially from Oher.

“What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close,” Lewis, a childhood friend of Sean Tuohy, said.

He added, “They showered him with resources and love. That he’s suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him.”

Skepticism over Oher’s allegations points out the convenient timing. The former Ravens lineman is currently promoting his book on tour — bound to gain attention from the surprise claims.

In his rebuttal, Sean Tuohy noted Oher previously reached out to the family, asking for $15 million in hush money.

According to the father’s testimony, Oher threatened to shame the family as part of his shakedown.