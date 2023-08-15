Sean Tuohy, ‘The Blind Side’ Dad, Denies Ex-NFL OL Michael Oher’s Claims Of Wrongful Conservatorship

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL lineman Michael Oher — whose path to the gridiron was chronicled in 2009’s “The Blind Side” — came out with scorching allegations against the Tuohy family that “adopted” him.

Hours after the claims were made, Sean Tuohy — the father figure portrayed in the movie by Tim McGraw — denied Oher’s assertions that the family tricked him into signing his rights away through a conservatorship.

In February 2023, Oher discovered that the Tuohy family didn’t adopt him. He stated that the family owes him millions in royalties from the Oscar-winning movie about his life.

Michael Oher Sues ‘The Blind Side’ Family

As relayed by OutKick‘s Mark Harris, Oher’s petition, filed in Shelby County Court (TN.), stated:

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher.”

PITTSBURGH – DECEMBER 27: Offensive lineman Michael Oher #74 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 27, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 23-20. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Sean responded to the damning allegations on Monday, via The Daily Memphian. Tuohy called Oher’s claims “devastating.” He said the family would agree to end the conservatorship per his request.

“We’re devastated,” Tuohy said, hours after Oher’s petition went public. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

The 63-year-old restauranteur said Oher required the conservatorship to enroll the young man at Ole Miss in 2005. The Tuohy family adopted Oher after spending years as a homeless child.

Sean Tuohy Boldly Denies Oher’s Claims

Michael Oher assumed the conservatorship entailed that he had joined the family; Sean retorted that they could not adopt him at 18, hence the need to sign the conservatorship.

“Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn’t like that,” Tuohy added. “They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.’

“We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18. The only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.”

Oher’s Seeking Royalties

Sean Tuohy noted that royalties received for the film, which grossed $309.2 million at the box office on a $29 million budget, came from author Michael Lewis. The movie was also based on his novel of the same name.

Tuohy said that each member of the family received $14,000, including Michael, mother Leigh Anne, daughter Collins and son Sean Tuohy Jr. He admitted that the family did not require the royalties based on Sean’s restaurant dealings, which made him tens of millions of dollars.

S.J., Jr. appeared on Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Monday. He attested to understanding Michael Oher’s position in receiving money for his life’s story but disagreed with the public legal battle that will ensue.

“I get it, why he’s mad. I completely understand,” Tuohy Jr. said. “It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage,” he added of the high-profile story.”

Oher played eight seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the 2012-13 Baltimore Ravens.

“If someone made a movie that I thought was about me and I see it sold $300M box office and I didn’t see anything, I see how that would upset me” –@stoolpresidente on the Michael Oher situation@BarstoolRadio pic.twitter.com/jETjFKHaC0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2023