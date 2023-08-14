Michael Oher Alleges Tuohy Family Tricked Him, Never Adopted Him, And That He Lost Out On Millions In ‘Blind Side’ Movie

Videos by OutKick

Michael Oher, the retired Super Bowl-winning lineman better known as The Guy From “The Blind Side” Movie, has submitted a petition in court with major allegations against the Tuohy family. According to Oher, the Tuohy family used him to gain fame and fortune.

Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy, played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock in the film, took Oher into their home as a high school student but never actually adopted him, according to the court filings. The petition alleges that three months after Oher turned 18, the Tuohy family tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators and giving them legal authority to make business deals using his name.

“The Blind Side,” which grossed over $34 million during its opening weekend in 2009 alone, is at the center of the petition.

Oher alleges that he received nothing for the story portrayed in the film while the Tuohys used their conservator power to earn a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions in royalties.

Michael Oher played in 110 NFL games during his career. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

You may be asking why is Oher just now filing this sort of petition and tossing out these allegations towards the Tuohy family. It’s because he only recently found out that he wasn’t actually adopted.

According to the legal filing, “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

If Oher was legally adopted he would have retained all power over his finances, but allegedly surrendered that power by signing the document that made the Tuouhys his conservators.

The petition asks the court to end the Tuohy’s conservatorship plus a full accounting of the money the family has earned using the former Ole Miss star’s name. Oher is also seeking the Tuohy family to pay him his fair share of profits plus unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Somebody, somewhere is writing a movie script right this second titled “The Blindsided.”