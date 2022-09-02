Jakevian ‘Double D’ Rodgers may not be a 6-foot-5, 330-pound left tackle, but he channeled his inner Michael Oher from The Blind Side on Thursday night. The Texas-native blocked a defender into next century.

Rodgers, who stands 6-foot-2, 160-pounds is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He has offers from the likes of Indiana, Baylor, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, UCF and UTSA, among others.

Rodgers’ stock will only continue to rise throughout his senior season and it’s not hard to see why.

Although he plays on both sides of the ball for Dangerfield High School in Dangerfield, Texas, Rodgers likely projects as a defensive back on the next level. However, after his most recent performance, colleges may want to consider bringing him in as a wide receiver as well.

Not for his pass-catching abilities (even though he has sticky hands), but for his skill as a blocker.

During Thursday’s game against Tatum High School, Rodgers was lined up on the right side for a counter play in a goal line set. As soon as the ball was snapped, he got a significant jump on his opponent, got his hands inside and drove his legs.

Rodgers blocked his opponent the full length of the end zone and turned him away from the play. He then continued to drive him out of the back of the end zone and carried him onto the track that surrounds the field.

Jakevian Rodgers’ block was complete and utter dominance

As you can see, Rodgers posted video of his block with a caption referencing one of the most famous scenes in The Blind Side. Oher blocks his opponent all the way down the field, out of the end zone and over the fence.

While one is more dramatized than the other — because Hollywood — Rodgers’ block isn’t far off. It was time for him to go home!