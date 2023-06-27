‘That’s BS!’ – Giants Fan Calls Out Umpire And Broadcasters Can’t Help But Agree

Videos by OutKick

There’s no worse feeling in sports then when everybody can see that an umpire or referee blew a call. It’s frustrating and at times can even cost a team a game – or worse, a Championship.

Although it was “only a baseball game in June,” a fan had a hilarious reaction to an outside pitch that an umpire somehow called a strike when the Giants were hosting the Diamondbacks. The questionable call was so egregious that even the Giants broadcasters couldn’t help but crack up, saying “you know what? I agree with the fan!”

A fan got picked up on the hot mic voicing his… GREAT displeasure for a pitch called a strike at Oracle Park in San Francisco.



Duane Kuiper: "I kind of agree with them."

Mike Krukow: "I can't argue with them." pic.twitter.com/nWgJiGddoZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2023

“THAT’S BS!”

With the Giants leading the D-Backs 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson came up to bat. With a 2-1 count, umpire Mike Muchlinski called a pitch that was clearly outside a strike, which prompted a hilarious delayed reaction from a Giants fan.

“That’s Bull***t!” the Giants fan screamed, who may have been drinking a bit because it took him a couple seconds to realize what just happened.

Normally, when a fan curses during a broadcast, the announcers are taught to ignore it and move on like nothing happened. But even Giants announcers Duane Kuiper and Mike Kurkow couldn’t help but laugh and agree with the disgruntled fan. Video replay confirmed that they, just like those in attendance and watching along at home, were all correct and the ump was wrong.

It’s the latest questionable call in what has been quite the week for all the wrong reasons for MLB umpires. Last week, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after going bizzerk on an umpire who overturned a call at the plate allowing the go ahead run.

Jonah Heim was called for blocking the plate here, allowing the go-ahead run to score.



Called out on the field, White Sox challenged and it was overturned. Bruce Bochy ejected almost immediately after. pic.twitter.com/DqhSugiaGq — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 21, 2023

Fortunately for Pederson and the Giants, despite the ump’s phantom strike call, he was able to hit an RBI triple that helped the team hold on 7-6 for the victory.