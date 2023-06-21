Videos by OutKick

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected on Tuesday night after arguing “one of the worst calls” that he has ever seen. He was “dumbfounded.”

The frustration stemmed from a (not-so) bang-bang play in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Texas was ahead 6-4, until the Chicago rallied with two runs to tie the game. And then, with two outs and a runner on second, White Sox rookie Zach Remillard hit a single off of Rangers reliever Grant Anderson.

Elvis Andrus, the runner on the base path, hustled around third and headed home. He was late. Definitely late. He knew it. Everybody knew it.

Left-fielder Travis Jankowski threw a laser to catcher Jonah Heim and beat Andrus to the plate. Heim put down the tag for the inning-ending out.

Or so it seemed.

Chicago challenged the play, and somehow, was successful. The replay center determined that Heim did not allow Andrus a path to the dish and awarded him the team’s seventh run.

Jonah Heim was called for blocking the plate here, allowing the go-ahead run to score.



Called out on the field, White Sox challenged and it was overturned. Bruce Bochy ejected almost immediately after. pic.twitter.com/DqhSugiaGq — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 21, 2023

However, video very clearly showed that Heim allowed Andrus the entire front of the plate for his slide. The catcher’s foot was barely on the back of the pentagon. Barely.

For some reason, the replay center overturned the out, and Andrus scored.

Here’s another look:

outfield view of jonah heim's plate-blocking violation 👀 pic.twitter.com/sAlfND2Ji0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 21, 2023

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was livid.

As he should be. What else was Heim supposed to do?

I asked the umpire what I could have done differently. I set up on the corners. I even backed up. I don’t know what else to do. It’s upsetting. I don’t know how you can block the plate from behind the plate. — Jonah Heim

The 68-year-old manager came out of the dugout and let the umpiring crew have a piece of his mind. In turn, he was tossed.

Bochy has been ejected after his reaction of the White Sox challenge that was reversed 🤯

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/PRhMQur4QJ — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 21, 2023

Bochy’s ejection did not prove to be the spark that his team needed to rally back for the win. The Rangers lost— by one illegitimate run.

Following the loss, Bochy did not hold back on the umpires or the replay center. He went scorched earth over the very questionable call.

"For that call to be made… I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it."



Bruce Bochy shares his thoughts of the call and the explanation in the 8th.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/HWpg9X1yFs — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 21, 2023

Bochy’s frustration is shared by the rest of the Texas Rangers organization and its fanbase. How did the replay center get that so wrong? It was, as Bochy said, dumbfounding.