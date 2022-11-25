Bebe Rexha’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show Was Embarrassing For The NFL

The NFL dropped the ball with Bebe Rexha’s Thanksgiving halftime show Thursday.

The popular pop singer was the halftime show choice for the Lions/Bills game, and it couldn’t have gone much worse.

Bebe Rexha’s halftime performance during the Bills/Lions game was a terrible look. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usually speaking, the halftime show takes place on the field so that fans in attendance and watching on TV can watch. That’s not what happened at Ford Field.

Rexha didn’t perform on the field at all. She was put in a corner of the stadium, and that meant unless you were watching the CBS broadcast, you probably had no idea what was going on.

Live look at the halftime show for those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/U7Y1rVcLak — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 24, 2022

Fans weren’t happy, and she faced a chorus of boos. Now, were fans booing her or booing the setup? It’s hard to say, but either way, it was a very bad look.

Aye yall.. this is all we see.. they in here booing pic.twitter.com/iQ33066qP6 — ❌id-life krisis kay ♏️🦂 (@HeyItsKayDot) November 24, 2022

The NFL messed this up in a big way.

This doesn’t need to be this complicated. Yet, right on brand for the NFL, the situation somehow gets so complicated that nobody is happy.

Fans who actually spent a ton of money to attend the game can’t watch the performance, and the show for viewers at home wasn’t any good anyways.

As I tweeted Thursday, was George Strait not available or something? Does anyone think the average NFL fan is rocking with Bebe Rexha? The answer is obviously not.

Trash halftime show from Bebe Rexha. Who is booking these performances?



Give fans George Strait or just let the commentators talk all half.



Nobody is enjoying this garbage. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 24, 2022

If you’re not going to put the performance where the paying customers can see it, just don’t do it at all. It’s that simple. You don’t need a business management degree from Harvard to figure that out. Yet, the NFL and all the geniuses surrounding the Lions and Roger Goodell apparently couldn’t figure out what millions of viewers around America did.

NFL: we need this to be an amazing halftime show, we got you Bebe Rexha.



Lions: yes very good, put her in the corner of the main atrium so no one can see her. pic.twitter.com/kiiQAL3GwJ — Weapons 4 Weight Loss (@Weapons4WL) November 24, 2022

Do better, NFL. Do much better. The whole country was locked in, and the ball got dropped in a major way.