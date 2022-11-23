Bills Get Right Against Lions

Bills vs. Lions, 12:30 ET

When you think of Thanksgiving, at least as a football fan, you think of a few things – obviously the NFL being on, but more specifically the Lions playing. I always picture the player of the game grabbing a huge turkey leg during the postgame interview. Those are the things I remember and love about watching football as I either digest or wait for my meal to finish cooking. What about you?

The Bills come into this game and could probably use a matchup against a Lions defense that is among the worst in the league. They are allowing 28 points to opponents and the Bills are more than willing as an offensive juggernaut to kick a team when down. The issue has been that the Bills haven’t looked as sharp lately. Like they are trying to butcher a turkey with a butter knife. It can get the job done, and does, but not as effectively as possible. This is one of those games that they should step up for on primetime. Josh Allen has allowed 10 interceptions on the year including six in his past four games. I don’t expect him to throw one in this game but the Lions do have eight on the season. Two are from their defensive end, rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It will be interesting to see how the Bills attack this game as Josh Allen is also their leading rusher and Justin Fields just torched the Lions for a ton of yards on the ground.

The Lions are not great, but they are on a three-game winning streak now. They were able to beat Green Bay in a game that the Packers imploded. Then they squeaked out a win against the Bears in a game that saw them put together late scores – including a pick-6. Finally, last week they put together a really complete effort against the Giants and now get to come home on a short week. It will be an uphill battle for them to stay in this game. I’d argue the best defense the Lions play will be the Bills out of these past four games. Certainly, the Bills have the best offense of the three teams.

10 points is a lot of points to cover and a lot of points to cover on the road. It is realistic to think that the Lions, after their back-to-back weeks of travel and a short week could be tired for this game. The Bills are not playing great football, but this is a get-right game for them. I’ll take the Bills to cover the -10 spread.

