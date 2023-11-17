New Drone Footage Shows Insane Amount Of Damage Done To TGL Venue

Videos by OutKick

Earlier in the week a photo of the TGL’s SoFi Center collapsed roof made the rounds on social media. While the photo showed significant damage, it only showed a portion of the extremely large dome.

On Friday, the Palm Beach Post acquired drone footage that showed the damage done to the entire venue and it is extensive, to say the least. It looks like a tornado traveled right through the center of the 250,000-square-foot facility.

🚨⛳️😓 #WATCH: A drone video shows the extensive damage done to the dome at the SoFi Center, home to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new @tglgolf simulator league. (Via: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/t1J3kOQIlu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 17, 2023

A TGL representative explained earlier in the week before the drone footage was shared that an overnight power outage caused the air-supported dome to deflate and cause damage in certain sections of the dome. “Certain sections of the dome” sure looks like the entire dome.

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The virtual golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is set to host its first event on January 9. While there have been no official announcements of a delay, after seeing the extent of the damage it wouldn’t be a surprise if the opening night is delayed.

All TGL matches will be hosted at the now-damaged SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with the ‘course’ spanning the surface of roughly a football field. Natural grass tee boxes, fairways, rough, and sand will be used for players to hit shots into a screen 20 times the size of a standard simulator screen.

The league is made up of six different teams made up of four players including seven of the Top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Woods, and McIlroy are among the group of players who will be competing.

