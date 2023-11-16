Wild Photo Shows Collapse Of TGL Venue As Virtual Golf League’s Start Date Potentially In Jeopardy

Videos by OutKick

The TGL virtual golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is set to host its first event on January 9, but that start date could now be pushed back after its SoFi Center roof collapsed earlier this week.

A TGL representative explained that an overnight power outage caused the air-supported dome to deflate and cause damage in certain sections of the dome. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

A photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, certainly confirms that damage was done to a section of the dome.

The roof of the TGL’s SoFi Center has collapsed overnight leading to significant disruption to the construction of the arena.



A source says no-one was hurt, but the start of the TGL is likely to be delayed.



Thanks to @luckiestgolfer for the pic. pic.twitter.com/p1120I6OSy — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 15, 2023

“At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines,” the TGL statement read.

The league is made up of six different teams made up of four players including seven of the Top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Woods, and McIlroy are among the group of players who will be competing.

The regular season will consist of 15 matches before a best-of-three championship will be decided by the top two teams at the end of the campaign.

All TGL matches will be hosted at the now-damaged SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with the ‘course’ spanning the surface of roughly a football field. Natural grass tee boxes, fairways, rough, and sand will be used for players to hit shots into a screen 20 times the size of a standard simulator screen.

Players will move from the simulator to the ‘Green Zone,’ a surface spanning more than four basketball courts, for shots inside 50 yards.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com