Texas/Washington Ticket Prices Plummet Days Ahead Of Playoff Game

People waiting to buy tickets to the Texas/Washington playoff game might end up saving some serious money.

The Huskies and Longhorns square off in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans January 1st, and prices had been insanely high earlier in December.

Tickets cost right around $900 on average less than two weeks ago. It’s not hard to understand why prices were so high.

Excitement is through the roof among Texas fans as the team is a real contender for the first time in a long time. However, prices are falling with the game on the horizon this upcoming Monday.

Will Quinn Ewers lead the Longhorns to a national championship? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington/Texas ticket prices fall.

As of publication, the average price for a ticket is right around $550 with fees included on SeatGeek. That’s a decrease of more than 38.8%. Some tickets are going for under $200. That’s a bargain for a College Football Playoff game.

Unlike the Texas/Washington game, tickets to Alabama/Michigan in the Rose Bowl are holding steady and have hardly moved from an average of just under $1,000.

If Texas fans were nervous about spending nearly $1,000 per ticket, then now is the time to jump in and buy.

Saving an average of $450 a ticket is an absolute steal for Texas fans. The Longhorns have had some very hard years. The program had slipped into irrelevancy.

Now, Texas, Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers are two wins away from a national title. It begins with Washington this Monday, and you’d figure ticket prices would still be high.

Ticket prices are falling for the playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perhaps, people who wanted their tickets already have them, and at this point, just the casual fans are left. Either way, ticket prices falling are great for consumers and fans of Washington and Texas. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much you’d spend on tickets to the CFP.