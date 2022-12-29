Texas Tech Honors Mike Leach In Classy Fashion During Bowl Game

Texas Tech honored Mike Leach in awesome fashion Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders blew out Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl, and on Texas Tech’s first offensive play, the team decided to honor its former coach.

Joey McGuire had four wide receivers lined up wide across the line in typical Leach air raid fashion. Tech took a delay of game penalty, which Lane Kiffin refused to accept.

You can watch the classy tribute to Leach below.

This was a great tribute to Mike Leach.

You knew it was likely Texas Tech would do something to honor Leach. Despite the fact he was pushed out the exit with the Red Raiders in humiliating fashion (it’s only gotten worse with time), fans still absolutely love him.

The death of the former Mississippi State head coach sent shockwaves through the college football world. He was just 61 years old at the time of his death.

Lane Kiffin was a huge fan, the Red Raiders community loved him and a tribute was likely. Lining up in Leach’s textbook offense was a unique, fun and classy way to tip the cap to Mike Leach.

Texas Tech honors Mike Leach on the first offensive play of the game against Ole Miss. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TexasTechFB/status/1608286258521849857)

The college football world never saw a guy like Mike Leach before he arrived on the scene, and it might be a long time before we see another man with his kind of energy, attitude and vibe.

Leach was unapologetically authentic and himself. That’s why fans gravitated towards him. I have zero ties to any school he coached at, and was still a massive fan.

Lots of other people in the college football world feel the exact same way.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Props to Texas Tech and Ole Miss for teaming up for a great moment to honor Mike Leach. It was a great moment for fans to enjoy and remember the Pirate.