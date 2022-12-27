Texas Tech Will Honor Mike Leach With Bowl Game Helmets

Texas Tech will rock a special helmet decal in honor of former coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack, and we’ve seen lots of different programs honor him in their own ways.

Now, his old program will join the club in the Texas Bowl against Ole Miss. The Red Raiders will wear helmets featuring a Jolly Roger decal with a skull and two swords to honor Leach. The coach was known as the Pirate among college football fans.

Mike Leach continues to be honored after his death.

The fact so many teams are going out of their way to honor Leach tells you everything you need to know about the impact he left on people.

The former Mississippi State coach was a legendary character who just happened to also coach football. Who Mike Leach was as a person is why he was so beloved.

Leach was unapologetically himself, and in today’s world, that’s incredibly rare. Now, his former program will honor him.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



It is definitely worth noting that Leach and Tech didn’t end on great terms. He was fired after he allegedly mistreated a player. The allegations are widely viewed as complete nonsense, and Leach attempted to fight to the bitter end to get his money.

Now, the Red Raiders will honor them with a helmet decal against Ole Miss.

Texas Tech will wear helmet decals honoring Mike Leach.

You can watch the game Wednesday at 9:00 EST on ESPN. Something tells me the Red Raiders won’t be the final team to honor Leach.