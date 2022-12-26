Ole Miss Unveils Very Fresh Bowl Game Uniform Combo

Ole Miss will look very solid on the field in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech.

The Rebels unveiled the team’s uniform combination Sunday night, and as expected, Lane Kiffin’s squad will look fresh Wednesday against the Red Raiders.

The SEC West team will rock powder blue uniforms, a matching helmet and white pants. The helmets will also feature “HOTTY TODDY” on the back.

Ole Miss will keep it clean against the Red Raiders.

The Rebels are known for having a bit of swag and chippiness to them ever since Lane Kiffin arrived in Oxford.

Kiffin injected some much needed energy into the Rebels. Part of that has been leaning into the modern era of college, which focuses heavily on social media, uniforms and just trying to keep things fun.

Whether you like Ole Miss or not, it’s probably pretty fair to acknowledge this uniform combo looks great. The white pants and powder blue top and helmet looks awesome.

Ole Miss unveils uniforms for bowl game against Texas Tech. (Credit: Ole Miss Football/Twitter)

Can the Rebels finish the season strong?

Fans of the program are desperate to close out the season with some momentum. The team started the season 7-0. Hype was through the roof.

Then, everything came falling down. The Rebels finished out 1-4 down the stretch, and crawled to the finish line of the regular season in rough shape.

Now, the team has a chance to beat Texas Tech to at least head into 2023 with a little momentum. Win or lose, at least the Rebels will look good doing it.

Ole Miss/Texas Tech kicks at 9:00 EST on ESPN Wednesday night. It should be interesting to see whether or not Lane Kiffin and the Rebels can notch one more win this season.