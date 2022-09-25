Texas Tech Coach Makes Outrageous Claim After Beating Texas

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was really feeling himself Saturday after beating Texas.

The Red Raiders pulled off an impressive 37-34 upset win over the Longhorns at home, and following the game, McGuire made one of the boldest statements of the young college football season.

“I’m telling you all right now. The country is going to find out everything runs through Lubbock,” the first-year head coach of the Red Raiders shouted in the locker room. Seems pretty bold for a team that already has a loss.

"I told you they were gonna break.



It’s awesome that Texas Tech snagged a massive home win over a bitter rival and ranked Texas team. Was storming the field a bit much? Considering Texas is ranked 22 and playing without Quinn Ewers, the answer is yes.

That aside, it was still a great win for a Texas Tech team that might not get another home game against the Longhorns before they jump to the SEC.

However, claiming the “everything runs through Lubbock” is unbelievably comical. Really? The college football world now runs through Lubbock?

I find that insanely hard to believe. You know who else finds that very difficult to believe? The fans in Athens, Tuscaloosa and Columbus.

The teams located in those three cities are the top three ranked teams in America, and Ohio State was up 45-7 at one point Saturday night against Wisconsin. Trust me when I say Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Ryan Day don’t spend one second of time worrying about what’s happening in Lubbock, Texas.

Enjoy the win, Texas Tech, but let’s relax on the wild claims. It’s just not necessary.