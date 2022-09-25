‘Horns Down’ EVERYWHERE As Pandemonium Unfolds In Lubbock After Texas Tech Beats Longhorns And Fans Storm Field

Texas Tech beat Texas in Lubbock for the first time since 2008 on Saturday. It was complete pandemonium.

After the Red Raiders stormed back from 14 points down and took a three-point lead in the final minutes, the Longhorns knocked in a chip shot field goal to tie things up and force overtime. The first 60 minutes of play came to a close tied at 34.

TEXAS FORCES OVERTIME!!! pic.twitter.com/TVVMN7DhMO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 24, 2022

Moments later, Steve Sarkisian’s team won the coin toss and got the ball first to begin the extra period. That didn’t last long. Texas coughed up the rock on the first play of overtime and TTU recovered.

TEXAS TECH RECOVERS THE FUMBLE ON THE FIRST PLAY OF OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/tYh6Eh97eS — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 24, 2022

What happened next was as predictable as could be, but as awesome as it sounds. The Red Raiders kicked a game-winning field goal and the fans stormed the field.

As Texas Tech fans poured onto the turf in Lubbock, there were ‘Horns Down’ EVERYWHERE.

The Longhorns had not even made it to the sideline, let alone into the tunnel, before they were swarmed by black and red. It was impossible to escape the madness.

TEXAS TECH UPSETS TEXAS!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yKhAUCZqaV — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 24, 2022

And right in their faces, the home fans made sure they knew that Texas is definitely not back. Pretty much every single Texas Tech fan threw the anti-Longhorn hand gesture at some point.

lotta horns down in Lubbock right now pic.twitter.com/82VjHOnKeD — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 24, 2022

The decision to storm the field is questionable because it was the No. 22 team in the country without its star quarterback, but who cares. Fun is fun and storming the field is fun.

Especially when it comes after beating your in-state “big brother” at home for the first time in more than a decade. I, for one, am openly pro-field storm in most, if not all situations. I am certainly pro- what went down in Lubbock on Saturday.

The scenes were amazing.

DOWN GOES TEXAS!!!!



Texas Tech wins 34-31. Aight, they can leave for the SEC now. #WreckUT #HornsDown pic.twitter.com/Wou1Pe3Bv2 — KTXT Sports 🌵 (@KTXT_Sports) September 24, 2022

Live it up, Lubbock! Today is your day! You run the state… for now.