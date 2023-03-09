Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams Steps Down Following Drama Over ‘Racist’ Bible Verse

Videos by OutKick

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams, 66, stepped down from his position on Wednesday, days after landing in hot water with the program over a shared Bible verse with a Red Raiders player that was deemed racially insensitive.

The coach shared the biblical language during a coaching session with a player, resulting in an indefinite ban from the team.

In a joint statement with Texas Tech Wednesday, Adams called the incident a “distraction” for the Red Raiders and cited the negative press as reason to step away from the team he’s coached since 2021.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The team officially suspended Adams on Mar. 5 after Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt received a complaint after the coach shared an analogy of “slaves serving their masters” from the Bible.

Adams Did Not Show Signs of Racism

As reported by OutKick’s Grayson Weir, Adams’ history did not suggest the coach had used racially insensitive remarks or vulgar language toward a player.

Texas Tech’s statement following the suspension news mentioned that Adams used the Bible verse to encourage his player “to be more receptive to coaching.”

In its statement regarding Adam’s stepping down, Texas Tech concluded that the coach had no intention of offending the student and that it was an isolated incident.

Texas Tech said,

“Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

“Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.”

Mark Adams officially out at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/gaeunI6aiI — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 9, 2023

Adams led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 in his first year as coach, ending the season 27-10, with 12 conference wins. The team regressed in 2022-23, going 16-14 leading up to the incident.

West Virginia knocked the Red Raiders out of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night, effectively ending their hopes for a deep run in March.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Check us out on TikTok