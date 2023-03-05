Texas Tech Basketball Coach Suspended For ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comment Around Bible Verse Involving Slaves Serving Masters

Videos by OutKick

As Texas Tech basketball turns its focus toward the Big 12 Conference Tournament, it will be without head coach Mark Adams for the foreseeable future. The 66-year-old has been suspended after a ‘racially insensitive’ comment around a Bible verse involving slaves serving their masters.

Head coach Mark Adams of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to the bench during the second half of the college basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats at United Supermarkets Arena on February 11, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.

Adams, who first joined the program as an assistant in 2016, took over as head coach in 2021. He led the Red Raiders to the Sweet Sixteen in his first year, but did not find the same success during the 2022-23 season.

Texas Tech went 16-14 during the regular season, with just five wins in 17 conference games. Should the program make the NCAA Tournament, it would require a Big 12 Tournament championship and an automatic qualifier bid.

Adams may not be with the team as it tries to secure a bid. He is away from the program as the Texas Tech athletic department investigates his behavior on a larger scale.

Texas Tech released the following statement on Sunday:

“Texas Tech University has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.

“On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team. Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

What is next for Mark Adams?

A timeline for Adams’ return is unclear at this time. The nine-seed Red Raiders play next on Wednesday against the eight-seed West Virginia Mountaineers.

Adams, at least publicly, does not have a history of similar incidents. The Texas-native has coached primarily in Texas, with a stop at Little Rock, in his 42-year career. He has not been cited for problematic language or behavior in the past. This, as of now, appears to be a one-off occurance.

If Texas Tech’s “inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff” concludes the same, he could be back on the court next week. If it uncovers something deeper, he may not see the sideline again this season — or even beyond.

Either way, there is no telling how long the school will take in its investigation. Adams will be away from the team until it concludes.