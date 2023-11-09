Texas Radio Host Follows Through On Bet, Gets A** Tattooed After Rangers Win World Series

Videos by OutKick

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo would never.

A Texas radio host followed through on his bet that he would get a Texas Rangers tattoo on his ass if the team won the World Series.

97.1 The Freak’s Jeff Cavanaugh had been talking about the Rangers throughout their up and down season before making the tattoo promise after the Rangers swept the MLB-dominant Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

“If the Rangers win it all, I’ll get a tattoo with the number zero on my ass,” Cavanaugh said, referencing zero as the number of games left for the Rangers to win their first World Series.

… and we all know what happened next.

ICYMI: The tattoo heard around the metroplex!



Cavanaugh owns up to his bet with Austin Hedges and gets his 🍑 tattooed LIVE on 97.1 The Freak!



swipe >>>>>> to watch him getting tatted by Tattbaby.daz (IG) #971thefreak #tattoo #worldseries #mlb #rangers #bet pic.twitter.com/JTgSVelLiK — 97.1 The Freak (@971TheFreak) November 7, 2023

RANGERS UNLIKELY WORLD SERIES WIN

After defeating the Orioles, then the Astros and then absolutely dominating the Phillies, the Rangers were able to bring the trophy back to Arlington for the first time ever.

And that meant that Cavanaugh had to decide if he was going to be a man of honor, or Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

Cavanaugh – 1

Mad Dog – 0

.@MadDogUnleashed said he would retire if D-Backs won Game 7 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Yal0lTg6q — First Take (@FirstTake) October 25, 2023

Whereas Russo weaseled out and refused to quit his radio job after guaranteeing that the Arizona Diamondbacks would defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, Cavanaugh raised his hand – errr, his butt in the air and said let’s go.

We all know horrible tattoo ideas. Whether it’s a misspelled word, an image gone wrong, or whatever the motivation for this was supposed to be:

But Cavanaugh’s Rangers tattoo came out pretty solid. And not speaking from experience, but I guess if you’re going to get one you might as well get it on the place with the most fat to not feel it. Although I can’t imagine sitting down feels that great these days. Is he just posting up on his radio chair and sitting on a bag of frozen green beans?

Regardless, we salute you Jeff Cavanaugh for being a sports fan with honor.