Forever On The Road Again: Texas Rangers Win World Series With Perfect Away Record

Texas Rangers love the road, be it for cattle drives, manhunts, baseball games.

They can come home to the greater Dallas area now as World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0, Wednesday night in Phoenix to set the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive playoff wins in a season with 11.

Texas lost at Seattle, 1-0, on Oct. 1 to lose the American League West to the Houston Astros.

And they never lost on the road again. They avenged the West division loss to Houston by coming from a three games to two deficit in the American League Championship Series and winning the last two in Houston to get to the World Series. The Rangers beat Arizona in five games in the World Series with three of those on the road.

Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers celebrates his two-run home run in the ninth inning of the World Series Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona, for a 5-0 lead. Texas won 5-0 to take the title, four games to one. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Had Texas lost on this night, they would have had two more chances back home. But, not necessary.

The New York Yankees held the record for consecutive postseason wins at nine over the 1996 and ’97 seasons.

“I don’t know what else to say,” Texas catcher Jonah Heim said.

Texas Rangers Did Not Lose A Road Game In Postseason

“We came through. Just unbelievable feeling,” said second baseman Marcus Semien, whose two-run home run in the top of the ninth put the Rangers up 5-0.

Texas didn’t get a hit until the seventh off Arizona starter Zac Gallen when Corey Seager led off with a single. He later scored on Mitch Garver’s RBI single for the only run the Rangers needed. Nathan Eovaldi went to 5-0 in the postseason as he held Arizona to four hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

And the Rangers did it without their most dangerous hitter in slugger Adolis Garcia. He injured his lower back in game three and missed the last two games after hitting eight home runs in the postseason.

Texas Manager Bruce Bochy Won 4th World Series

Just two years ago, Texas lost 102 games. The Rangers lost another 94 last year, but then they hired Bruce Bochy as manager. Bochy had “retired” for three seasons after winning three World Series with the San Francisco Giants.

“They inspired me,” Bochy said after the game. “Thank you guys.”