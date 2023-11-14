Quinn Ewers Might Return To Texas, And That’s Bad News For Arch Manning

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like there’s a real chance Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers isn’t playing his last season in Austin.

Ewers and the Longhorns are sitting at 9-1, and are currently ranked seventh in the nation. There’s a very real chance Texas could be playing in the College Football Playoff.

The talented passer has also been having a great season, despite missing time with an injury. He has 2,232 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, a 78.4 QBR and four interceptions in eight games.

The speculation has always been that the former top overall recruit and five star passer would leave for the NFL after three years. Turns out that might not actually be the case.

Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas in 2024? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas?

Despite fans and analysts thinking ever since Ewers enrolled at Ohio State that he’d be a member of the 2024 draft class, it appears momentum might be shifting the other way.

On3’s Bobby Burton reported there’s a 90% chance Ewers will return for another season in Austin. That’s a dramatic shift from the thinking for years.

According to multiple sources: Quinn Ewers is “90-percent” likely to return next year. #HookEmhttps://t.co/ky4lNHp1Zy — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurton87) November 14, 2023

Pete Thamel reported that while no decision has been made on Ewers future, there have “been early conversations” about another year in Austin, but no official decision will “be made for weeks.”

At a minimum, it appears the belief Ewers would definitely enter the 2024 draft no longer appears to be the lock that it once might have been.

Ewers has been viewed since high school as a three-and-done, but he left high school early and has played only two years. An NFL decision won’t be made for weeks. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2023

What does it mean for Arch Manning?

The biggest question Texas fans will have if Ewers returns is what will happen with Arch Manning. The former top recruit is currently redshirting and hasn’t recorded a stat all year.

Fans have always believed Arch Manning would sit one year behind Ewers, develop and then when Ewers left for the NFL, Arch would be QB1 in 2024.

If Quinn Ewers returns in 2024, will Arch Manning even be on the roster next season in Austin? Fans might literally watch history repeat itself.

What happens with Arch Manning if Quinn Ewers returns to Texas? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ewers left after one season at Ohio State because of the ascension of C.J. Stroud, and if Manning is desperate to get on the field, he will have to leave if Texas’ current QB1 returns next season. That was never the plan.

The plan was one year behind Ewers and then it would be the Arch Manning show in Austin. That’s what fans have expected, and waiting for a bit was expected by the Manning family. However, what happens if one year on the bench turns into two?

The answer is that Arch Manning’s phone might start blowing up. He’s not going to play over Quinn Ewers as the starter, and that means he might start looking at other programs. Arch is a hell of a QB, and teams would be salivating to get him.

Will Arch Manning transfer from Texas if Quinn Ewers returns? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of course, there’s a chance Texas wins a national title, Ewers lights it up the rest of the way and locks himself in as a premier draft pick. If that happens, the discussion becomes moot. If he does return, buckle up for chaos because the situation in Austin is going to get wild.