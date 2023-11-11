Arch Manning’s Grandfather Shares Direct Thoughts On Lack Of Playing Time

Videos by OutKick

Archie Manning isn’t sweating the fact Arch Manning is glued to the bench at Texas.

Arch was the number one recruit in the 2023 class, and fans have been salivating to see him on the field for the Longhorns. Following an injury to Quinn Ewers, there had been some speculation of Arch getting some snaps.

However, Maalik Murphy has been successfully running the show since Ewers went down. The former five star recruit still has yet to record a single statistic all season long.

Arch Manning still hasn’t seen the field for Texas, but his grandfather Archie isn’t worried. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

His grandfather, a former football star in his own right, isn’t sweating Arch’s lack of playing time one bit.

Archie told The Spun the following during an interview this week:

Every situation is different. If you remember, Peyton and Eli went to school early for spring training. Peyton got thrown in for his first game as a freshman. He played a great deal that season. Tennessee had a great offensive line and two really good running backs, so that allowed him to work into it. Eli had what I think is the best course. He redshirt his first year, was a backup in his second year, and then started in his third year. I think it’s a big jump. Arch played 2A Football, as did Peyton and Eli. Every situation is different. I think the most unfortunate thing was that Quinn Ewers got hurt. He was having a great year. I think Maalik [Murphy] has done some great things filling in. Arch is happy with the decision he made. All the reports we get is that he’s doing well. He’s going to get a redshirt out of this year, and I think that’s important.

Arch Manning isn’t seeing the field yet at Texas.

It was never realistic to expect Arch Manning to play as a true freshman at Texas with Quinn Ewers on the roster. Ewers, also a former five star recruit, is a very good college quarterback with an entire year of starting under his belt prior to this season starting.

Ewers had Texas rolling prior to getting hurt. Minus one loss to Oklahoma, the Longhorns looked great with him as QB1.

When will Arch Manning get to play for the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There was no way Steve Sarkisian was going to bench a very talented starter in favor of a true freshman – even for a guy like Arch Manning.

However, Ewers going down changed a lot. All of a sudden, Manning went from being QB3 with no real shot of playing to being QB2 and one snap away from being the team’s starting QB.

He still hasn’t played yet, but as you can tell from his grandfather’s comments, the family isn’t worried at all. Arch will redshirt, could still be used in an emergency and will spend the 2023 season gaining experience from the bench.

Steve Sarkisian on development of QB Arch Manning:



"He can make a lot of throws down the field and do it in a way that guys are very comfortable making those plays." pic.twitter.com/EafExDYR06 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 6, 2023

After that, Arch and Maalik Murphy will battle it out this upcoming spring for the QB1 role in what should be a dogfight for the ages. For now, Arch Manning will watch and learn and his grandfather is 100% okay with that. Let me know your thoughts on Arch Manning’s lack of playing time at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.