Oklahoma And Texas Might Join The SEC Much Sooner Than Expected

It sounds like Oklahoma and Texas might ditch the Big 12 in the near future.

A bombshell CBS Sports report dropped Wednesday claiming the Big 12 had begun the process of negotiating a new media deal with Fox and ESPN.

However, the fate of Oklahoma and Texas might be the important issue at play, and there’s a chance the Big 12 will cut the Longhorns and Sooners loose sooner than expected, according to Dennis Dodd.

Texas and Oklahoma might join the SEC early. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Currently, Texas and Oklahoma are slated to leave the Big 12 for the SEC starting in 2025. However, if a move happens much sooner, it will change the landscape of football immediately instead of in a few years.

Remember, the Big 12 is attempting to hammer out a concrete media deal that the conference can take to PAC-12 teams to steal them.

Oklahoma and Texas are gone no matter what. If cutting them loose earlier lets the Big 12 get more immediate clarity, the conference might do it.

Will the Big 12 survive realignment? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Big 12 is in a fight for its survival right now against the PAC-12, and the only priority is getting a new media deal that can result in poaching PAC-12 teams.

What does it mean for the SEC?

As for the SEC, getting Texas and Oklahoma as soon as possible also helps Greg Sankey’s league. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024, there’s no time to waste for the SEC in the arms race to dominate college football.

When will Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Whatever happens could definitely happen quickly, and that means we’re in a textbook fluid situation. Make sure to check back for the latest updates on the Big 12, SEC and every other conference as we have them here at OutKick.