Texas Longhorns Promote Interim HC Rodney Terry After Unexpected Run

The Texas Longhorns are sticking with interim men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry as their full-time HC.

Texas promoted Terry on Monday after leading a memorable season for the Longhorns as interim coach in 2022-23. Terry’s new deal is reportedly set at five years and $15.3 million.

The 26th Head Coach of the Texas Longhorns is @RodneyTerry. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/iLlGWvSpt9 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 27, 2023

Terry’s command of the Longhorns since Texas fired Chris Beard on Jan. 5 exceeded expectations as the team made it all the way to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament and won the Big 12 Tournament title.

Terry started as acting coach on Dec. 12 when an investigation was launched against Beard over allegations of strangling a family member. The charges against Beard have been dropped since.

Texas was eliminated on Sunday, facing off against No. 5 Miami to reach the Final Four.

Terry went 22-8 as the Longhorns coach. His knack for defense shined in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Hurricanes, but a second-half scoring drought sunk the Longhorns’ bid for the Final Four.

Texas was eliminated by Miami, 88-81.

Before Sunday’s game, fans were chanting “RT” to commend the coach for stepping up and leading Texas as far as they ended up.

Terry previously worked as UTEP’s head coach for three seasons before joining the Longhorns.

im not a longhorn fan but damn this is what it's about…