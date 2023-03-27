Miami Makes History With First Trip To The Final Four Over Texas; Ex-NBA Player’s Appearance Sparks Twitter Reaction

Videos by OutKick
How the heck did No. 5 Miami pull off their second-half monster comeback over the Longhorns?
And what in the blazes was Nick Collison doing there?
Sunday’s second Elite Eight matchup flipped the script for March Madness audiences in an already eventful tourney.
Miami’s upset over two-seeded Texas, 88-81, ended with a successful comeback by the Hurricanes after struggling mightily in the first half.
From tip-off to the eight-minute mark in the second half, Miami found themselves behind double-digits courtesy of a strong Longhorns defense. Before Miami’s surge back, the Longhorns reached a 13-point advantage in the second.
Texas’ D kept the Canes at bay, but Miami’s Jordan Miller stayed perfect all night to help keep the team’s chances above water.
Miller scored 27 points, going 7-of-7 from the field and hitting 13 free throws. Wooga Poplar (16 points), Nijel Pack (15 points) and Isaiah Wong (14) also helped fuel the comeback.
Every starter in Miami ended with double-digit scoring. Outside of guard Marcus Carr (17 points) and forward Timmy Allen (16 points), the Longhorns offense was on fumes halfway through the second. Miami had an overall scoring drought in the last minutes and Texas still couldn’t make up the deficit.
Miami Makes History Over Texas
With the win, Miami sealed their first trip to the Final Four in Hurricanes men’s basketball history.
Miami will have to brace for the hungry Huskies in Houston next week as they take on (4) UCONN.
Who Invited Nick Collison?
Appearing at Sprint Center in Kansas City for the matchup was a familiar face that set Twitter off.
Ex-Thunder big man and Kansas Jayhawk Nick Collison appeared during the broadcast, and while not being remembered as a perennial All-Star in his time in the NBA (or even a one-time All-Star), Collison became a fan favorite in OKC.
His No. 4 jersey was retired within the Thunder organization after retiring in 2018. Collison currently has a position with the Thunder as their special assistant to the Executive Vice President and general manager. If the Thunder scout was looking for talent Sunday afternoon, he was treated to plenty on Miami’s side.
