Texas Scores Incredibly On-Brand NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are teaming up with Wrangler for a great NIL deal.

The popular apparel company has reached an agreement for the Longhorns, including starting QB Quinn Ewers, to promote the heavy denim brand, according to Matt Brown.

Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee and other major programs will also eventually be in the mix with Wrangler.

Quinn Ewers, and other athletes, will help promote it: pic.twitter.com/iA7gndvsT5 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 24, 2022

Sometimes, a great marketing deal comes together, and you just have to kick back and celebrate.

Wrangler teaming up with the Texas Longhorns to get things rolling is about as on-brand as it gets. The team’s mascot is literally a breed of cattle.

You know what the tough men and women who work ranches with cattle wear? Denim, and anyone who has ever seen an episode of “Yellowstone” or visited a ranch knows that’s true.

Texas teams up with Wrangler (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While Austin might be its own little world in Texas, fans of the Longhorns spread out across the state are hard working people that identify with the Wrangler brand and its blue-collar spirit.

Now, the popular clothing company will attempt to cash in on that connection by teaming up with the Longhorns and QB Quinn Ewers.

It’s hard to imagine a more natural fit in the NIL game.

Now, will this deal with Wranglers translate to wins on the field? Probably not, but sometimes, it’s okay to just have fun in the world of college football.