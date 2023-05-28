Texas Hires Former Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian reportedly has reached a deal to add Paul Chryst to his staff.

The former Wisconsin head coach will join Sarkisian’s staff as a special assistant focused on the offensive side of the ball, according to Anwar Richardson. OutKick has reached out to multiple Texas officials for confirmation.

Chryst was fired this past season with the Badgers after starting the season 2-3 and suffering a humiliating home loss to Illinois.

Well, if Richardson’s report is true, it didn’t take long at all for Paul Chryst to find himself back on a staff.

There was a lot of speculation in Wisconsin when he was fired whether Chryst would try to get a new job or if he’d ride off into the sunset with his money and call it a day.

Chryst was paid $11 million when the Badgers showed him the exit. Add that to the millions he’d already earned, and there’s little doubt Chryst should be set for life.

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers before the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

However, he’s also a football guy. He played for the Badgers and was very successful for the majority of his tenure in Madison. I always figured he’d get back in the game, and Texas is a great landing spot.

Chryst has a really sharp offensive mind, especially when it comes to the running game. He’s also pretty under-appreciated when it comes to handling dynamic QBs. His one season with Russell Wilson as Wisconsin’s OC in 2011 was absurd.

Texas is trending up, Quinn Ewers is a very solid QB and Chryst won’t be asked to do much. Overall, it’s a great landing spot and opportunity to remain in college football at the highest level.

Texas reportedly hires Paul Chryst. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

If everything goes well, there could be another head coaching opportunity in a year or two. As a Wisconsin man, I wish him well.