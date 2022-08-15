Legendary Texas Football Player Dies

Texas Longhorns legend Steve Worster has passed away.

The Longhorns announced Sunday that the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member and two-time All-American died at the age of 73.

The program didn’t announce the cause of death.

We lost a great Longhorn with the passing of Steve Worster, a man who epitomized the Pride and Winning Tradition of The University of Texas. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and teammates.https://t.co/g161JXuAEr — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 14, 2022

“Steve was the toughest football player I have ever seen. He hit or was hit on every down and never backed down or slowed up,” former teammate Bob McKay said in the school’s death announcement.

Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Bill Zapalac echoed the praise and added, “There’s never been a more celebrated high school athlete that produced to the level of his high school hype.”

🧵: Legendary Texas fullback Steve Worster, one of the inspirations for the creation of the Wishbone, died Saturday at 73. Darryl Royal once told his pal Duffy Daugherty, who wanted to learn the Wishbone, “You don’t want my offense, you want my fullback. pic.twitter.com/y3TYsUNBUp — Dave Wilson (@dwil) August 14, 2022

Worster was a dominant runner on Texas’ 1969 and 1970 national championship teams. In three seasons playing in Austin, the dominant back rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Most notably, the former superstar fullback was a major figure in the success and popularization of the wishbone offense for the Longhorns.

There’s no question Steve Worster left his mark on the world of college football, and now at the age of 73, he’s passed away. Rest easy.