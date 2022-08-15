Texas Longhorns Deal With Major Injury Trouble Following First Fall Scrimmage

The Texas Longhorns added key names to the team’s injury report after the first fall scrimmage on Saturday.

And after one session, injury concerns loom over the team with two notable players suffering reported season-ending knee injuries.

The players under injury uncertainty include fifth-year offensive lineman Junior Angilau and transfer wideout Isaiah Neyor.

As relayed by 247Sports, Angilau came into the scrimmage with an uptick in second-team reps at center, prompting speculation over the long-tenured lineman’s waning first-team opportunities.

According to OrangeBloods’ Geoff Ketchum, Angilau suffered a knee injury on Saturday that, at this point, appears to be season-ending.

Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries on Saturday. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) August 14, 2022

Also feared to be done for the year is Neyor. With Alabama transfer WR Agiye Hall indefinitely suspended from the team, Neyor was positioned to play vital reps for the Longhorns’ offense — a plan in potential danger after Saturday’s injury spree.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace reacted to the news.

“Dang, very rough news out of Texas, as it’s being reported that WR transfer Isaiah Neyor has suffered serious injury,” Wallace said, “Along with Junior Angilau, this is a bad day.”

Dang, very rough news out of Texas, as it’s being reported that WR transfer Isaiah Neyor has suffered serious injury,



Along with Junior Angilau, this is a bad day. https://t.co/D7hLrqck2q — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 14, 2022

Also involved in the injury run was Roschon Johnson, who left the scrimmage early due to an apparent lower leg injury and was spotted walking around in a boot.

The No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Bijon Robinson appears to have dodged serious injury — diagnosed with a sprained ankle — but was still seen in apparent pain during the scrimmage.